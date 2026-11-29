The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the filing of criminal charges against a police officer whose failure to properly mark and document seized drugs led to the acquittal of a suspected drug offender in a 2015 buy-bust operation in Manila.

In an 11-page resolution, the Ombudsman found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction to charge Police Senior Master Sergeant Arturo Gudao Saño with Delay and Bungling in the Prosecution of Drug Cases.

Saño was the poseur-buyer and seizing officer in the operation against Barhaman B. Mushin in Sampaloc, Manila, and personally marked the drug items seized from the suspect.

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The Ombudsman found discrepancies between the actual markings on the plastic sachets and those recorded in the inventory and chain-of-custody documents, saying these lapses compromised the handling and identification of the evidence.

“He, as a law enforcement agent, demonstrated patent laxity and inexcusable neglect in the marking and recording of the pieces of drug evidence,” the resolution stated.

It said the discrepancies showed Saño's “indifference to his task at hand” and seriously compromised the chain of custody.

The case stemmed from a referral by Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 31 Judge Maria Sophia Solidum-Taylor, who forwarded to the Ombudsman her 2018 decision acquitting Mushin.

In its ruling, the court found that the prosecution failed to prove Mushin's guilt beyond reasonable doubt, citing the “fatal failure” of police officers to properly mark the seized evidence.

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Saño reportedly acknowledged that the inventory's description section did not reflect the detailed markings on the plastic sachets but maintained that the omission was not deliberate.

The Ombudsman rejected the explanation, holding Saño accountable for the lapses that undermined the prosecution of the drug case. It noted that Mushin had been identified by authorities as a high-value target and said such negligence by a law enforcement officer could not be tolerated.

The complaint against Saño's fellow police officers was dismissed for lack of evidence of conspiracy. The investigation found that the lapses could be attributed solely to Saño.