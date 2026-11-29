Workers prepare the surface of the Manila Central Post Office Building for its restoration on 02 July 2026, as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announces an ₱85 increase in the daily minimum wage for workers in Metro Manila—the highest approved wage hike in the region—raising the minimum daily pay from ₱695 to ₱780.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Sunday reminded employers that employees working on Bonifacio Day are entitled to double pay.

“Employers are reminded to observe the prescribed holiday pay rules and ensure that employees receive their rightful wages in accordance with labor standards,” said DOLE.

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino issued Labor Advisory No. 18, Series of 2026, dated Oct. 12, outlining wage payment guidelines for Monday, Nov. 30, a regular holiday commemorating the birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio.

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Under the guidelines, employees who report for work on the holiday are entitled to 200 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours.

For work beyond eight hours, employees must receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate for that day.

Employees who work on the holiday coinciding with their scheduled rest day are entitled to an additional 30 percent on top of their 200-percent holiday pay.