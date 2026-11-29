Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight PR 2923, which was bound for Daraga, Albay, returned to Manila after experiencing a hydraulic system issue.

PAL confirmed that all passengers have safely disembarked from the plane and no threats to their safety have been reported.

"We confirm that all passengers have safely disembarked. The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our utmost priority," PAL said in a statement.

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The airline is also working closely with the relevant government agencies and the airport operator to ensure the safe removal of the aircraft from the runway and the restoration of normal airport operations.

PAL apologized for the inconvenience caused by the incident and thanked passengers for their patience and understanding.