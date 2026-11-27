Amid the economic headwinds being faced by the economy, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said the country’s exports have already breached the $10 billion mark in October.

DTI said Philippine merchandise exports reached a ‘historic high’ of $10.57 billion in October 2026, growing by 41.8 percent from $7.45 billion in the same month last year, even surpassing the $10 billion mark for monthly performance for the first time since the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) began tracking international trade in 1991.

“This historic export performance demonstrates that Philippine industries can compete and win in global markets. Surpassing the $10 billion mark in monthly exports for the first time reflects the strength of our manufacturing sector, the dynamism of our exporters, and the effectiveness of our efforts to expand market access and strengthen trade competitiveness,” said Roque.

Through the growing network of free trade agreements, Roque said the country is opening more doors for Philippine products, attracting export-oriented investments, and positioning the country more deeply within regional and global value chains.

“We have to make the most of this opportunity before us: to build on this momentum, attract new investments, diversify our export products and markets, and enable more Filipino enterprises to become part of global value chains,” Secretary Roque stressed.

Preliminary PSA data showed that October marked the 22nd consecutive month of export growth, surpassing the revised 38.3 percent growth recorded in September 2026.

From January to October 2026, total merchandise exports reached $84.71 billion, up 20.1 percent from $70.53 billion in the same period last year, and already exceeding full-year performance for 2025.

The Marcos Jr. administration has also pursued one of the most ambitious trade agendas in Philippine history.

Also read Citicore eyes 2027 growth as solar projects come online

By the end of the administration, the Philippines is expected to have concluded, signed, or implemented a total of 23 free trade agreements, providing Filipino exporters with preferential access to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets.

Electronic products remained the country's leading export commodity group, generating $7.40 billion in October and recording the largest year-on-year increase in export earnings at $3.21 billion.