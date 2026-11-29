Century Park Hotel ushered in the Christmas season with its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Atrium Lounge on 12 November 2026, celebrating five decades of holiday traditions and Filipino hospitality.

Carrying the theme “Home for the Holidays Since 1976,” this year's celebration brought together members of the Tan-Luy family, clients, media partners, sister companies, distinguished guests and Elite Card members for an evening of music, fellowship and festive cheer.

Hosted by YES! FM's Lyka Barista, the celebration opened with a performance by the UE Chorale, setting the tone for the evening.

Isabella Tan-Luy delivered the opening remarks, reflecting on the hotel's journey and the significance of celebrating its golden anniversary.

Also in attendance were members of the Tan-Luy family, including Eduardo Tan-Luy, Kyle Tan, Edrick Tan-Luy and Irene Tan-Luy.

Guests enjoyed a festive buffet at the Atrium Lounge before gathering for the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree, symbolizing five decades of shared celebrations, lasting relationships and Filipino hospitality.

The evening concluded with remarks from Century Park Hotel officer-in-charge for hotel operations and rooms division manager Ana Dimagiba, who expressed her gratitude to the Tan-Luy family, business partners, loyal guests and hotel employees who have contributed to the hotel's success.

“Fifty years is not simply a milestone to celebrate. It is a legacy to cherish, a story to be proud of, and a promise to keep,” Dimagiba said.

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Her message underscored the hotel's enduring commitment to providing meaningful experiences and creating lasting memories for generations of guests.

As Century Park Hotel celebrates its golden anniversary, its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony serves as a reminder of the people, traditions and experiences that have shaped its identity since 1976.