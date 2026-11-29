SEN. Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa is in the spotlight as the Supreme Court’s ruling on former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest raises questions about the government’s next legal moves.

The trial of former president Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) could mark the end of “Dutertismo” and the politics of strongman rule in the Philippines, Akbayan Party said Sunday, as it called on the Marcos administration to cooperate with the tribunal and surrender Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

In a statement ahead of the opening of Duterte’s trial in The Hague on Monday, Akbayan described the proceedings as a defining moment in the country's pursuit of accountability for killings linked to the former president's war on drugs.

“This is the trial of our time, the trial that will finally end Dutertismo,” the party said.

Akbayan said the case represented the culmination of years of efforts to seek justice for victims of what it described as state-sanctioned violence and impunity.

The party urged the Marcos administration to fully cooperate with the ICC, locate and surrender Dela Rosa, whom it identified as an implementer of Duterte's anti-drug campaign, and begin the process of rejoining the international court.

Dela Rosa, the former Philippine National Police chief who led the initial implementation of Duterte's drug war, is also subject to an ICC arrest warrant over alleged crimes against humanity.

The party said the case was significant beyond the Philippines, as it would demonstrate whether leaders accused of grave human rights violations could be held accountable before an international tribunal.

It also drew a parallel between the former president's proceedings in The Hague and the political challenges facing his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, at home.

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“And as Digong finally faces his day of reckoning in The Hague, his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, faces her own reckoning at home,” Akbayan said.

“The Duterte era must answer for its abuses, from father to daughter.”