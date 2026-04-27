ICC to seek warrants vs Duterte co-perpetrators via interpol — 'EJK' lawyer

“In my view, it will remain the same; it will be transmitted through the Interpol since there’s a memorandum of agreement, a contract between the Office of the Prosecutor and the Interpol,” Andres said in Filipino in a radio interview.

“We expect that in a hypothetical ICC warrant, the government will receive that. It will be executed and implemented by the executive here in the Philippines,” he added.

ICC records showed that Duterte and his co-perpetrators executed a “common plan” to “neutralize” criminals in the Philippines, including those perceived or alleged to be associated with drug use, sale, or production. The scheme involves systematic killings, torture, murder, and other crimes.

The accused co-perpetrators are Senators Bato de la Rosa and Bong Go, former Justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, and retired PNP chief Oscar Albayalde.

Others are Vicente Danao and Isidro Lapeña, former Davao City Police chiefs; Camilo Cascolan, finance chief of the Davao Region Police Office; and Dante Gierran, Davao regional director of the National Bureau of Investigation.

De la Rosa, accused of being the chief architect of the bloody drug war, has been absent in the Senate since November last year, shortly after Ombudsman Boying Remulla alleged that an ICC warrant is already out for him.

Dela Rosa was the PNP chief from 2016 to mid-2018 and was succeeded by Albayalde, who allegedly continued carrying out the brutal war on drugs that saw thousands killed, mostly from poor communities, according to rights groups.

Since the Philippines was no longer a state party to the Rome Statute—the tribunal’s founding treaty—as early as March 2019, the ICC warrant against Duterte was coursed through Interpol.