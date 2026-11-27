Stratbase Group founder and CEO Prof. Victor Andres Manhit, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Jay de Claro, South Korean ambassador Lee Dong-gy, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Leo Herrera-Lim, and PCCI President George Barcelon lead the 2026 ROK-Philippines-ASEAN AI+ Connectivity Forum held in Makati City on Thursday, at the heels of the Philippines' chairship of the ASEAN.

The Philippines and South Korea are seeking to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access new technologies, expand their markets and compete in the regional economy.

Stratbase Group president and CEO Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit said digital transformation must be inclusive, with smaller businesses given the resources to benefit from technological advances.

“Digital transformation must be inclusive for it to be meaningful,” Manhit said during the 2026 ROK-PHL-ASEAN AI+ Connectivity Forum in Makati City on 26 November.

Manhit said this means providing MSMEs with the tools, training and financing needed to compete in the global market, while ensuring that regional commitments translate into opportunities to reach customers in other ASEAN markets and participate in cross-border trade.

South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Dong-gi said AI cooperation should go beyond technical development and focus on strengthening local capabilities, encouraging practical applications and creating opportunities for businesses and people across ASEAN.

Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Jay de Claro highlighted the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on AI-Powered MSME Growth, adopted during the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairship.

“AI must not become an advantage reserved only for large companies. It must also become an opportunity for our smallest businesses,” De Claro said.

De Claro also cited Executive Order 131, which adopts the Philippine AI Governance Framework and establishes the National Artificial Intelligence Council, as part of the country's efforts to promote responsible AI development and use.

Also read DICT pushes wider AI adoption among MSMEs

The forum also featured Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Leo Herrera-Lim and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman emeritus George Barcelon, who discussed regional digital cooperation and opportunities for local businesses.