BAGUIO CITY — Residents and motorists are advised to brace for heavy traffic in the coming days as the Baguio City government implements a series of road closures to accommodate its Christmas festivities.

Under Executive Order 184, series of 2026, signed by Mayor Benjamin Magalong, vehicular traffic will be restricted on select dates in November and December along major thoroughfares, including Upper and Lower Session Road, North Drive, Harrison Road, Lake Drive, Assumption Road and portions of Calderon Street.

The initial road closures will begin at 10 p.m. on 30 November and last until midnight at the end of 1 December, covering both lanes of Session Road from the rotunda to Malcolm Square, Assumption Road and a portion of Calderon Street.

The restrictions will accommodate preparations for the opening program, the lighting of the city's Christmas tree and subsequent clearing operations.

On 1 December, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., both lanes of Upper Session Road, North Drive, Lower Session Road, Harrison Road and Lake Drive leading to the Melvin Jones Grounds will be closed for the annual Saint Louis University Lantern Parade.

Additional road closures will be implemented every Sunday in December, specifically on 6, 13, 20 and 27 December, from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m.

During these hours, both lanes of Session Road from Porta Vaga Mall to Malcolm Square, Assumption Road and a portion of Calderon Street will be closed to vehicles to accommodate pedestrian activities, including competitions, busking and public chalk art.

Running from 20 November 2026 to 4 January 2027, this year's festivities carry the theme “Baguio Christmas 2026: A Growing Journey of Hope and Renewal.”

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Magalong directed concerned city government departments and offices to extend full support to the festivities and fulfill their respective responsibilities.