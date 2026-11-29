Photo courtesy of Sen. Bong Go official website.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go underscored the importance of technical-vocational education and skills development in expanding employment opportunities for Filipinos, particularly in the growing business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

In a message during the graduation ceremony of 50 virtual assistant program scholars in San Jose, Antique, on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Go reaffirmed his support for training programs implemented by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in partnership with the Philippine Call Center Institute (PCCI).

“Education and skills training provide a pathway to success, especially in industries like the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector where demand for skilled professionals continues to grow,” Go said.

Through his Malasakit Team, the senator provided the graduates with food packs, vitamins, snacks, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs.

Go also thanked TESDA and its partner institutions for equipping Filipinos with the skills necessary to secure employment and improve their livelihoods.

“Sa pamamagitan ng TESDA at iba pang training institutions, marami na po tayong natulungang magkaroon ng hanapbuhay at pagkakataong maiangat ang kanilang buhay. Huwag kayong titigil sa inyong pangarap dahil ito ay simula pa lang ng mas magandang bukas para sa inyo,” he added.

Expanding access to education

Go is among the authors and co-sponsors of Republic Act 12077, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, which provides financial relief to students with outstanding loans during calamities and emergencies.

Also read Binangonan drug bust nets two suspects, P176K in suspected shabu

He also co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11510, or the Alternative Learning System Act, which expands educational opportunities for out-of-school youth and disadvantaged learners.

To further strengthen technical-vocational education, Go filed Senate Bill 2115, which seeks to institutionalize technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and livelihood programs, particularly for rehabilitated drug dependents.

The proposed measure aims to improve their employment prospects and support their reintegration into society through skills development and livelihood opportunities.

“Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dada sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” Go said.