The Department of National Defense (DND) on Sunday, 29 November 2026, strongly rejected remarks by China's Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Chen Xi criticizing Japan's security assistance to the Philippines, asserting Manila's sovereign right to choose its defense partners.

“We reiterate the incontrovertible fact that the Philippines is a sovereign state, and as such it alone decides who its partners are and how it builds its defenses. This is not open to compromise of any form,” DND spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong said in a statement sent to DAILY TRIBUNE.

During a regular press briefing in Beijing on 26 November, Chen criticized Japan's security assistance to the Philippines, saying Tokyo was not a party to the South China Sea disputes and had no right to comment on them.

“We demand that Japan stop stirring up trouble over the South China Sea issue,” Chen said.

Andolong countered that China's opposition to Japan's assistance raised questions about Beijing's activities in Philippine waters.

“Only those who act unlawfully in waters within the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines have reason to fear the maritime domain awareness capabilities provided by the Government of Japan. That China takes such strong exception to tools whose only purpose is to observe is a clear admission that its conduct in our waters cannot withstand scrutiny,” Andolong said.

“China's deception has reached new heights, and the world should not be fooled. China says it accepts our international partnerships on condition that they respect its ‘sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.’ Those rights come from the nine-dash line, which has no basis in international law. That condition is simply an objection in other words,” he added.

Andolong also questioned China's commitment to dialogue, citing its coast guard's actions against Philippine vessels and personnel.

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“China cannot claim to pursue dialogue while its coast guard fires water cannons at our vessels, rams our ships and injures our personnel in our own waters. Its actions show that its words do not deserve belief or trust.”

The DND reiterated its call for Beijing to respect international law and the 2016 arbitral ruling.