A runway at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was temporarily closed on Sunday, 29 November 2026, following the emergency landing of an Air Philippines Corp. aircraft that experienced a hydraulic system problem, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

In a statement, CAAP said it received an incident report from Manila Tower involving Air Philippines Corp. flight GAP2923, an Airbus A320 with registration number RP-C8609, which encountered a hydraulic problem while approaching NAIA.

The disabled aircraft prompted the temporary closure of Runway 06/24, with Runway 13 being used for aircraft operations.

The runway closure resulted in the diversion of four Manila-bound flights to Clark International Airport:

PAL891 – Boeing 777-300ER, Taipei to Manila

CEB313 – Airbus A330-900, Taipei to Manila

PAL659 – Airbus A330-300, Dubai to Manila

PAL1454 – Airbus A350-900, General Santos to Manila