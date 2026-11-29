Emergency landing forces temporary NAIA runway closure
A runway at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was temporarily closed on Sunday, 29 November 2026, following the emergency landing of an Air Philippines Corp. aircraft that experienced a hydraulic system problem, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.
In a statement, CAAP said it received an incident report from Manila Tower involving Air Philippines Corp. flight GAP2923, an Airbus A320 with registration number RP-C8609, which encountered a hydraulic problem while approaching NAIA.
The disabled aircraft prompted the temporary closure of Runway 06/24, with Runway 13 being used for aircraft operations.
The runway closure resulted in the diversion of four Manila-bound flights to Clark International Airport:
PAL891 – Boeing 777-300ER, Taipei to Manila
CEB313 – Airbus A330-900, Taipei to Manila
PAL659 – Airbus A330-300, Dubai to Manila
PAL1454 – Airbus A350-900, General Santos to Manila
CAAP said it continues to coordinate with airport authorities and airline operators to monitor the situation and ensure the safe and orderly resumption of normal airport operations.