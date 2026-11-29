The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has prevented four potential victims of illegal recruitment from leaving the Philippines amid reports of Filipinos being recruited to participate in armed conflict abroad.

The agency has also identified two individuals suspected of involvement in the recruitment scheme as it continues to build cases against those responsible.

The DMW said it has strengthened its coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and other relevant government agencies to investigate the alleged recruitment activities.

Through its migrant workers offices and labor attachés, the department is coordinating with Philippine embassies and concerned authorities to determine the whereabouts and condition of potential victims abroad.

The agency is also gathering and verifying information to support its investigation and the eventual filing of charges against those behind the alleged illegal recruitment scheme.

The DMW withheld details of its ongoing operations to avoid compromising the investigation and efforts to hold those responsible accountable.