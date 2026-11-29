The Court of Appeals (CA) will begin pilot-testing its new eCourt PH back-office module on 1 December 2026, requiring litigants to submit electronic PDF copies of personally filed petitions and pleadings within 24 hours of physical filing.

The digital initiative aims to accelerate case verification, recording and monitoring by generating electronic case records, or rollos, that multiple CA offices can process simultaneously.

The pilot implementation covers the following personally filed petitions and applications:

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Original petitions under Rules 42, 43, 47, 65, 66, 71 and 102 of the Rules of Court;

Petitions for intervention; and

Applications for writs of amparo, habeas data and kalikasan.

Within 24 hours of personal filing, litigants must email PDF copies of their documents to the designated CA station through the following email addresses:

Luzon: mla.ca@judiciary.gov.ph

Visayas: ceb.ca@judiciary.gov.ph

Mindanao: cdo.ca@judiciary.gov.ph

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Authorized CA personnel will begin using the back-office module for covered petitions in December.

Meanwhile, the appellate court is developing the next phase of the eCourt PH system to accommodate ordinary appeals, with its rollout targeted for the first quarter of 2027.