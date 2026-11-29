Philippine representatives to MGI All Stars Second Edition Alexie Brooks and Anne Patricia

The Philippines continues to make its presence felt in the second edition of MGI All Stars as Alexie Brooks secured a coveted spot at an exclusive dinner with Miss Grand International president Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Alexie was among the five candidates who emerged victorious in the social media voting category, reflecting the overwhelming support of Filipino pageant enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, fellow Philippine representative Anne Patricia narrowly missed the opportunity after finishing sixth in the social media voting. Despite the setback, the beauty queen maintained her sense of humor and expressed gratitude to her supporters.

“Guys di tayo pinalad makasama sa Pa dinner with Papa Nawat natunugan ata nyang mag sha-sharon ako char haha but still grateful dahil rank 6 tayo sa Social Media Voting maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta, nag puyat, nag effort at nag share i love u All iba talaga ang bayanihan ng mga Pilipino.”

Anne Patricia also encouraged her supporters to continue voting as another opportunity awaits through the Chud Thai Special Portraits.

The Miss Grand International organization officially announced the following ten winners:

GrandVote winners

Mariana – Mexico

Wilai – Thailand

Bui Ly – Vietnam

Matilda – Finland

Paulina – Mexico

Social media voting winners

Mara – Ecuador

Ritassya – Indonesia

Alexie – Philippines

Gotchabell – Thailand

Ha Tam Nhu – Vietnam

Joining the ten selected candidates is Vanessa Pulgarin, winner of the inaugural edition of MGI All Stars, who received an automatic invitation to the exclusive gathering.