The National Council on Disability Affairs official statement on PBB Collab 3.0

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) has intervened in a controversy involving Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0 following allegations that some housemates engaged in behavior considered offensive toward persons with disabilities (PWDs).

In a statement Friday, 20 November 2026, the NCDA said it had contacted the reality show's production management and the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to raise concerns about disability representation in entertainment programs.

The move followed the circulation of video clips on social media that drew criticism over the alleged actions of housemates Mikee Quintos and Cianne Dominguez.

The two celebrities were separately accused by social media users of making gestures or imitating speech patterns perceived as disrespectful toward PWDs.

However, the NCDA did not identify specific housemates or incidents in its official statement.

The agency instead emphasized the responsibility of television producers to prevent entertainment content from reinforcing harmful stereotypes or encouraging discriminatory behavior.

It urged the show's production team to exercise greater care in reviewing unscripted footage before broadcasting it on television or distributing it through digital platforms.

The NCDA also recommended incorporating activities that would help housemates develop greater awareness and respect for people with disabilities.

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To support these efforts, the council offered to conduct disability sensitivity training for the program's production personnel, creative team and participating talents.

The agency reminded television stakeholders of existing laws protecting PWDs against ridicule, discrimination and degrading treatment, including the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities.

It also cited the Philippines' international commitments to promoting equal rights and dignified representation.

The NCDA encouraged the MTRCB to strengthen disability awareness initiatives across the entertainment industry, particularly in programs that influence younger audiences.

The controversy has renewed scrutiny of reality television programs, where spontaneous remarks and actions can quickly circulate online and draw public criticism.

The MTRCB earlier disclosed receiving more than 1,300 complaints concerning recent episodes of the program, although not all were necessarily related to the disability controversy.

As of the latest available information in the supplied report, Pinoy Big Brother management had not issued a public response specifically addressing the NCDA's concerns.