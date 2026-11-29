The Supreme Court (SC) has acquitted Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) officer Jerry Ricablanca of homicide, ruling that he acted in lawful self-defense and defense of his relatives when he fatally shot a fellow police officer more than two decades ago.

In a 20-page decision dated 16 July 2026 and uploaded on 25 November, the Supreme Court’s Third Division overturned the guilty verdicts previously handed down by the Regional Trial Court and the Court of Appeals.

The decision was penned by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa.

Court records showed that on the rainy night of 20 August 2004 in San Mateo, Rizal, Police Officer 2 Marlito Rivera, an Antipolo police investigator, stepped outside to investigate gunshots in the neighborhood.

At the same time, Ricablanca was alerted by his wife that armed men were attempting to enter their fenced residential compound.

Believing his family was in immediate danger, Ricablanca fired his service weapon at the perceived intruders, fatally striking Rivera.

Ricablanca immediately sought assistance and surrendered to responding authorities.

The lower courts rejected Ricablanca’s claim of self-defense, citing, among other circumstances, the absence of a weapon on Rivera.

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However, in Jerry Ricablanca y Ricaforte v. People of the Philippines (G.R. No. 264769), the Supreme Court ruled that the circumstances must be assessed from the perspective of the accused at the time of the incident rather than with the benefit of hindsight.