Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon (left) officiates the oath taking of Atty. Nicasio Conti as Transportation Undersecretary for Planning and Project Implementation on Saturday.

Atty. Nicasio “Nick” A. Conti has been appointed Undersecretary for Planning and Project Implementation of the Department of Transportation (DoTr), moving from his previous position as Undersecretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

His appointment follows the recent swap at the DoTr, with former Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Markus Lacanilao transferred to the Maritime Industry Authority as its administrator, replaced by Noreen Bernadette San Luis.

Jorjette Aquino was also appointed as the new General Manager of the Philippine National Railways.

A lawyer and economist, Conti brings extensive experience in public administration, governance, infrastructure planning, economic policy, and public-private partnerships.

His previous government positions include Assistant Secretary in the Office of the President (2003), Head of the Malacañang-based Transparency Group, Commissioner of the Presidential Anti-Graft Commission (2004–2005), and Commissioner of the Presidential Commission on Good Government (2006–2008).

He is also returning to the transportation sector, having previously served as Deputy Administrator of Marina from 2010 to 2015, including as Officer-in-Charge Administrator from 2012 to 2013.

He also served as Spokesperson of the then Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC) during the Aquino administration.

At DPWH, Conti led significant reforms in infrastructure planning and prioritization after assuming the planning portfolio, succeeding former Undersecretary Cathy Cabral.

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He spearheaded a shift from the existing parametric formula-based approach toward a simplified, needs-based, and data-driven framework for identifying and prioritizing infrastructure projects.

The revised approach placed greater emphasis on actual infrastructure gaps, regional development needs, project readiness, and measurable public benefits to ensure that public investments are strategically allocated and responsive to the needs of communities.

He also advanced institutional reforms in budget prioritization, procurement, and transparency, including the Integrity Chain Project, which promotes accountability and transparency in infrastructure implementation through technology-driven mechanisms.