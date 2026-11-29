The Senate impeachment court stands ready to enforce rules and maintain order to prevent any walkout attempts if Vice President Sara Duterte voluntarily takes the witness stand in her ongoing trial, Senator Ping Lacson said Sunday.

His statement came days after Duterte claimed that she had long wanted to attend her trial and “lawyer for myself” but was allegedly ignored by her defense team despite repeated attempts by the prosecution to summon her.

“We are prepared for such a scenario. I asked the Presiding Officer [Chiz Escudero], ‘If what happened with CJ Corona happens again, are you prepared to do what JPE did?’ He said, ‘Yes, Manong’,” Lacson said in Filipino in a radio interview.

He was referring to the 2012 impeachment trial of the late Supreme Court Justice Renato Corona, who walked out of the impeachment court while on the witness stand but was prevented from leaving the building after then-Senate president Juan Ponce Enrile locked down the Senate.

Lacson said that while Duterte will be extended courtesy as VP, similar to how she was received by senators during the budget deliberations on Thursday, there are limitations and specific decorum that must be followed because the court has a distinct function from the Senate as a body.

He emphasized that the VP will be treated like any other witness; senators will not allow behavior that disrespects the impeachment court and disrupts the proceedings, such as walking out.

Duterte described her recent encounter with the Senate leadership as “painful small talk” and “kaplastikan” (hypocrisy), but Lacson pushed back and defended his colleagues, saying they only showed “courtesy” as respect for the second-highest in command.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. That's courtesy. Now, if she takes it negatively, that’s up to her. I don't see anything wrong with the Senate, at least the leadership, showing up and welcoming her,” he stressed.

Like Corona, Duterte is also being accused of betrayal of public trust and violating the Constitution for allegedly amassing unexplained wealth and undeclared assets in her SALNs.

Corona was the only top official in Philippine history to be impeached for failing to fully disclose his assets.

She was impeached twice over such allegations and never attended a single trial. Recently, she said she was “preparing for the worst” possible outcome of the trial, which could block her presidential bid in the 2028 elections.