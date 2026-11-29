Nicole Fortuna candidly recalled her childhood in England, revealing how growing up with Filipino heritage made her struggle with self-confidence despite receiving compliments from people around her.

In an interview with GTV’s “Chika Cart,” Nicole shared that she had limited modeling engagements during her younger years because she prioritized her education.

“I didn't do many modeling jobs growing up in England because I didn't want to miss too much school,” she said.

Nicole also admitted that looking different from her peers affected how she perceived herself.

“But growing up, half Filipino in the UK, I was just very insecure in myself because I looked differently, and I didn't like that, but everybody wouldn't treat me any differently, everybody would still give me compliments, but you just don't believe it in your mind, growing up, if you look different.”