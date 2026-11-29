Inah Evans has spoken out against the portrayal of gay people as exaggerated caricatures in comedy, stressing that the LGBTQIA+ community should not be reduced to stereotypes for the sake of entertainment.

In a statement shared by Chika Cart, Evans expressed discomfort over male performers who portray gay characters in a manner that reinforces negative perceptions of the community.

“Ako talaga, uncomfortable ako sa ganung klase ng comedy, 'pag sa lalaki, because ginagawa kasing caricature ‘yung mga bakla na parang lagi ba na ganyan, na laging uhaw sa lalaki, na lagi bang malandi?” Evans said.

She also emphasized the importance of genuine allyship, pointing out that members of the LGBTQIA+ community continue to face discrimination, violence, and unequal opportunities.

“'Yung iba po (LGBTQIA+ members), binubugbog, pinapatay, hindi nakakapasok ng trabaho, hindi nagkakaroon ng equal opportunity, tapos ginagawa niyo lang siya for the sake of comedy, kina-caricature niyo, ginagawa niyong exaggerated 'yung totoong buhay na dinadanas nung iba, so doon po ako nanggagaling, kaya hindi ko talaga gusto yung mga lalaking nagbabakla-baklaan.”