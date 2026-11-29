Actor and director David Chua is venturing into a new frontier in Philippine entertainment with the launch of Serye POP Media (SPM), a digital content and production company that combines artificial intelligence with traditional filmmaking and storytelling.

With short-form dramas increasingly capturing the attention of audiences on TikTok, Facebook Reels, and Instagram, Chua sees an opportunity to revolutionize content creation while opening more doors for Filipino talents.

A collaboration between his Dark Carnival Productions and foreign business partners, Serye POP Media will offer free-to-watch short-form series spanning romance, comedy, action, drama, suspense, horror, and fantasy.

What began as a personal fascination with artificial intelligence eventually evolved into a business venture.

“They actually approached me. I’ve been posting AI-generated videos on my social media just because I enjoy experimenting with the technology, and apparently, they came across my work,” David shared.

“We started talking, and I found out that we had pretty much the same vision. So, what started as something I was just doing out of curiosity eventually turned into this collaboration and Serye POP Media.”

Serving as the company's chief operating officer, David brings his experience both in front of and behind the camera to the emerging digital entertainment landscape.

“I think being both actor and director really helps because I’ve experienced what it’s like on both sides of the camera. I understand what goes into a performance and what it takes to put a production together, so I can bring the experience into what we’re doing with AI.”

Creating opportunities through technology

While recognizing the advantages of artificial intelligence, David remains mindful of its limitations and the ethical concerns surrounding its use.

“I’d say the biggest advantages are that it’s faster, more affordable and gives you a lot more creative freedom. You can create things that would normally cost a fortune to produce.”

“But of course, it’s not perfect. Somehow, it doesn’t get the emotions or details right, and there are also concerns about jobs and people’s identities. So, I think it’s important that we use it responsibly.”

Serye POP Media is also preparing to discover a new generation of talents who will appear in its digital productions. The company is equally open to collaborating with established actors and actresses.

“Honestly, I just want to give more people a chance. There are so many talented individuals out there who haven’t been given the opportunity to show what they can do. Hopefully, through SPM, we can give them a platform to grow.”

Amid the challenges confronting the local entertainment industry, including declining advertising revenues, layoffs, and fewer employment opportunities, David hopes his new venture can help generate more projects.

“I don’t see AI as something that’s here to replace our industry. I see it as another way for us to keep creating, try new things, and reach a wider audience.”

Real and virtual stars share the spotlight

Leading Serye POP Media’s initial programming is the Christmas romantic comedy series “Ikaw Na Naman?” starring David alongside Sophia Moretti, his AI-generated “girlfriend” who previously sparked curiosity and controversy online.

The production brings together real-life performers and digitally generated characters, with Daiana Menezes joining the cast and Korina Sanchez-Roxas making a special appearance.

Beyond entertainment, David envisions the company as a vehicle for promoting Filipino heritage, culture, and traditions to international audiences, particularly Filipinos living overseas.

“You know, we Filipinos have so many beautiful stories to tell, and I think the world deserves to see more of them.”

For David, technological innovation should ultimately serve the human stories that give entertainment its meaning.