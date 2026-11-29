Photo courtesy of Senate of the Philippines﻿ / FB

Vice President Sara Duterte will take the witness stand on Friday, 4 December, to answer allegations against her in her impeachment trial, her defense team formally informed the Senate Impeachment Court on Sunday.

Michael Poa, spokesperson for the defense, confirmed that the legal team had notified the tribunal of its plan to present Duterte as a witness.

“We confirm that the Defense has formally manifested before the Honorable Impeachment Court its intention to present Vice President Sara Z. Duterte on 4 December 2026,” Poa said.

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In a manifestation dated 29 November, her lawyers said Duterte would testify on the allegations and accusations against her under the Articles of Impeachment.

Duterte earlier disclosed that she had repeatedly asked Poa to allow her to personally participate in her defense.

“Ilang beses na ako nagsabi sa kanya na, ‘Michael Poa, allow me to enter my appearance for myself, allow me to lawyer for myself and stand there as a lawyer,’” Duterte said.

The House prosecution panel, meanwhile, said it was prepared to question Duterte if she takes the witness stand.

Manila Rep. Joel Chua, a member of the prosecution panel, said prosecutors had anticipated the possibility of the vice president being presented as a defense witness and had already designated a lawyer to cross-examine her.

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“Handa kami na i-cross examine ang ating Bise Presidente. In fact may naka-assign na po na abogado in the event na siya ang umupo sa witness stand,” Chua said.

House prosecutor Terry Ridon, speaking to reporters, also addressed Duterte's planned appearance.

“See you on Friday, Madam Vice President. We wish you the very best,” Ridon said.

The defense had earlier identified two witnesses for the December hearings: Bureau of Customs Deputy Commissioner Agaton Teodoro Uvero and Lourdes Tingson-Lebosada of Cale88 Foods Corp.

The trial is focused on Article II, the remaining impeachment charge involving allegations of unexplained wealth, undeclared assets and prohibited business interests. The prosecution withdrew the other three articles in October.