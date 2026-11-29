Manuel “Ka Manuel” Castro, one of the beneficiaries of a land title after 52 years of waiting from the Marcos administration.

The Marcos administration, through the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), has realized the dream of nearly 5,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries, including 93 former rebels, to own their tilled land following the formal turnover of farmlands in Dumaguete recently.

“Kaya ngayon, Nobyembre pa lang, pero Merry Christmas na ho sa inyo dahil nandiyan na ang inyong mga titulo,” DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella told farmers gathered at the Lamberto Macias Sports Center in Dumaguete last week.

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For some of the farmers, the wait had lasted decades. He said Manuel Castro waited 52 years for a title, while Luz Belinda de Jesus and Marcelo Alama each waited 32 years. Others waited more than 25 years.

The Dumaguete turnover included electronic titles under Project SPLIT, a World Bank–financed initiative that subdivides agricultural land covered by collective awards so eligible beneficiaries can obtain individual titles for their parcels.

More than 460,000 titles distributed under Marcos Estrella said 460,307 land titles covering 648,166 hectares had been distributed to 432,842 agrarian reform beneficiaries nationwide from July 2022, at the start of the Marcos administration, through October 2026.

Project SPLIT subdivides land covered by collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) so eligible beneficiaries can receive individual titles identifying their respective parcels.

Estrella said the government also condones covered agrarian reform debts through the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, or Republic Act No. 11953.