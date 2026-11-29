The Supreme Court (SC) has amended its rules on expedited proceedings in first-level courts to address procedural bottlenecks, clarify the coverage of summary proceedings and resolve conflicting interpretations among lower courts.

In a resolution dated 4 November 2026, the SC en banc amended the Rules on Expedited Procedures in the First-Level Courts (A.M. No. 08-8-7-SC).

The amendments address questions raised by trial judges and legal practitioners regarding the application of the rules since they took effect in April 2022.

The revisions also harmonize existing court rules with two Supreme Court decisions: Pacheco v. Reyes (26 February 2024) and People v. Consebido (2 April 2025).

Coverage of summary proceedings

Under the amended guidelines, first-level courts, which include Metropolitan Trial Courts, Municipal Trial Courts in Cities, Municipal Trial Courts and Municipal Circuit Trial Courts, must apply the Rule on Summary Procedure to specified criminal offenses.

When an offense carries penalties of both imprisonment and a fine, the prescribed prison term, rather than the amount of the fine, determines whether the case qualifies for summary proceedings.

The rules generally cover offenses punishable by imprisonment not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding P50,000, or both, regardless of accessory penalties or civil liabilities, subject to applicable jurisdictional rules.

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Offenses punishable solely by a fine exceeding P4,000 that fall under the jurisdiction of Regional Trial Courts remain excluded.

Cases involving damage to property through criminal negligence under Article 365 of the Revised Penal Code also qualify for expedited proceedings if the imposable fine does not exceed P150,000.

The resolution reaffirmed that summary proceedings cover violations of traffic laws, rules and regulations; rental laws; municipal and city ordinances; and the Bouncing Checks Law, or Batas Pambansa Blg. 22.

Electronic filing, small claims

The amendments also cover the filing and service of criminal complaints and informations.

These documents may be filed with the courts and served electronically on opposing parties with their consent, subject to existing rules and court issuances.

The SC likewise amended small claims procedures, including venue rules for cases filed by lending, banking and similar businesses.

The resolution was issued upon the recommendation of Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul Inting, chairperson of the Committee on the Revision of the Rule on Summary Procedure and Small Claims Cases.

The amended rules cover cases filed from 11 April 2022, while cases pending before that date will be resolved under the rules in effect when they were filed.