The Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that owning a residential property, a motor vehicle or shares in a corporation does not automatically disqualify an individual from receiving free legal representation from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

In an 18-page decision promulgated on 26 August 2026, the SC en banc dismissed an administrative complaint against PAO lawyers Flordeliza Merelos and Geoanne Christi Battad for alleged gross ignorance of the law and violations of the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA).

The decision in Leonora Miaral v. Atty. Flordeliza G. Merelos and Atty. Geoanne Christi D. Battad (A.C. No. 11571) was penned by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando.

The case stemmed from a criminal dispute in which Merelos and Battad represented private complainant Priscilla Orbe after the Court of Appeals ordered the withdrawal of an estafa information against Leonora Miaral.

Miaral subsequently filed an administrative complaint against the two lawyers, questioning Orbe’s eligibility for free legal assistance, citing her alleged ownership of a house, a vehicle and corporate shares.

She also argued that only the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) had the authority to handle criminal appeals and alleged that Battad had omitted details of her Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) compliance.

Indigency does not mean absolute poverty

In dismissing the complaint for lack of merit, the Supreme Court clarified that legal indigency does not require absolute destitution.

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The high court held that property ownership does not automatically disqualify individuals from receiving free legal assistance, provided they satisfy the PAO’s indigency requirements through the prescribed documentation.

The court also ruled that representing the interests of a private complainant in an appeal does not encroach upon the OSG’s authority to represent the State in criminal proceedings.

Official records likewise confirmed that Battad had complied with her MCLE requirements on time.

Complaints against government lawyers

The Supreme Court also clarified procedural rules governing administrative complaints against government lawyers.