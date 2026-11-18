The Supreme Court has nullified the dismissal of retired police general Bernardo Diaz, ruling that the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) and the Office of the President violated his right to due process in administrative proceedings arising from allegations that he protected illegal drug syndicates.

In a decision dated 12 August 2026, the Supreme Court First Division reversed the dismissal orders against Diaz, former director of Police Regional Office 6 in Western Visayas.

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, found procedural irregularities in the investigation and administrative decisions that led to Diaz's removal from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"All told, the totality of circumstances show that the proceedings before the NAPOLCOM and the issuance by the OP of its Decision and Resolution were tainted with irregularities and disregarded petitioner’s right to due process and rules of procedure," the High Court said.

The case stemmed from a speech by then-President Rodrigo Duterte during the Philippine Air Force anniversary in July 2016, when he publicly named Diaz among several police generals allegedly protecting illegal drug syndicates.

Following Duterte's accusation, NAPOLCOM initiated administrative proceedings against Diaz, found him liable for grave neglect of duty and recommended his dismissal.

The Office of the President adopted the recommendation and subsequently denied Diaz's appeal.

Diaz challenged the decision before the Supreme Court, arguing that the administrative investigation and his dismissal violated established procedures.

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The Court agreed, finding that NAPOLCOM had failed to comply with its own rules governing the initiation and investigation of administrative complaints.

According to the ruling, the complaint against Diaz was based on Duterte's public statements, which could not be considered a verbal complaint under NAPOLCOM rules.

The Court explained that the rules required a complaint-affidavit supported by relevant documents.

It also found that the special order initiating the investigation merely identified Diaz as one of the police officers allegedly involved in illegal drug activities without specifying material allegations constituting an administrative offense.

The justices further observed that the pre-charge investigation, intended to determine probable cause, appeared to have been reduced to a “mere formality” because an earlier investigation had already been conducted.

The Court also found no circumstances justifying the proceedings as an investigation initiated by NAPOLCOM on its own authority.

“The unfairness manifested in NAPOLCOM’s disregard of its own rules of procedure in the commencement of an administrative complaint and the conduct of investigations,” the Court said.

Evidence disregarded

The Supreme Court also faulted the Office of the President for dismissing Diaz's evidence as lacking probative value or being self-serving.

Diaz had submitted progress reports documenting anti-drug operations and arrests, which formed the central part of his defense against allegations that he failed to perform his duties.

The Court ruled that both NAPOLCOM and the Office of the President failed to genuinely consider these documents before reaching their conclusions.

It also found that Diaz's right to be properly informed of the charges against him had been violated because of inconsistencies between NAPOLCOM's findings and those of the Office of the President.

The Court rejected the government's argument that the Office of the President had already corrected its earlier decision and afforded Diaz an opportunity to present evidence.

“Although the OP Decision was modified precisely to conform with the Formal Charge, this will not negate the fact that in the proceedings before the NAPOLCOM, petitioner was not properly notified of the allegations against him,” the Supreme Court said.