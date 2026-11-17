The Supreme Court has suspended court operations in Metro Manila and several provinces on Wednesday, Nov. 18, due to the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits and scheduled power interruptions.

The suspension covers the Supreme Court, the offices of the regional court managers in NCR-A and NCR-B, the Court of Appeals in Manila, the Sandiganbayan, the Court of Tax Appeals and all courts within the National Capital Judicial Region.

Meanwhile, court operations in several areas outside Metro Manila have also been suspended due to scheduled power interruptions.

Also read Over 300 arrested as ASEAN protests grip Metro Manila

In Central Luzon, the suspension covers the Municipal Trial Court in Carranglan and all courts in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija.

In the Bicol Region, all courts in Baao, Buhi, Nabua, Bula and Iriga City in Camarines Sur are affected.

In Zamboanga del Norte, operations are suspended at Regional Trial Court Branch 27 and the 4th Municipal Circuit Trial Court of Siocon-Baliguian-Sirawai in Siocon.

Under Office of the Court Administrator Circular No. 224-2026, the filing of initiatory and non-initiatory pleadings in affected courts is temporarily suspended, with corresponding deadlines moved to the next working day.

The suspension also applies to filings made in person, through registered mail or accredited courier services.

Also read Detained ASEAN protesters await inquest ruling as SPD maintains security

However, under Rule 13-A, or the Interim Rule on the Electronic Filing and Service of Pleadings, Judgments, and Other Papers in Civil Cases, non-initiatory pleadings must still be submitted electronically through email in digital file format.