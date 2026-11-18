TABUK CITY, Kalinga — The provincial government of Kalinga on Wednesday, 18 November, expressed pride in Garth Ezekiel Annogui Talusig after he won the Caballero Universal 2026 title in Caracas, Venezuela.

Talusig, 27, secured the crown during the sixth edition of the international male pageant held on 17 November, becoming the first Filipino, first Asian and first Kalinga native to win the title.

A native of Barangay Lubo in Tanudan, Kalinga, Talusig earned the opportunity to represent the Philippines after winning the Great Man Caballero Universal Filipinas 2026 title during the national competition on 11 June.

He holds a degree in Tourism and Travel Management from the University of Baguio.

The provincial government said Talusig's victory brought international recognition to his hometown, the province of Kalinga and the Philippines.

Kalinga officials had previously commended Talusig following his national pageant victory earlier this year.

The provincial government described his international achievement as a milestone for the province and a source of inspiration for young people pursuing their ambitions.