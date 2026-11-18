The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) implemented traffic mitigation measures to address the expected 10 to 25 percent increase in vehicular volume on Metro Manila roads during the Christmas season.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is maintaining exclusive ASEAN lanes, truck restrictions and security exclusion zones on major roads in Manila and Pasay.

Security exclusion zones remain in place around the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex and the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), covering Atang Dela Rama, Vicente Sotto, Pedro Bukaneg and Magdalena Jalandoni streets.

On EDSA, authorities are enforcing a stop-and-go scheme at intersections whenever ASEAN convoys pass to give delegates priority.

Roxas Boulevard also has designated ASEAN lanes in both directions. The northbound lane covers the stretch from the Roxas-EDSA Flyover to Buendia Avenue and Vicente Sotto Street, while the southbound lane runs from Roxas Boulevard-Katigbak to Roxas Boulevard-EDSA.

Trucks are prohibited from using Roxas Boulevard, between Katigbak and Buendia Avenue in both directions, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Trucks coming from Anda Boulevard and Bonifacio Drive and heading southbound are directed to take P. Burgos Avenue, Finance Road and San Marcelino Street before proceeding to Osmeña Highway.