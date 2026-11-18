House Speaker Faustino "Bojie" Dy during his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 47th AIPA General Assembly on Thursday, 18 November.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy on Thursday called on members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to recall their commitment to international cooperation amid growing tensions and economic challenges around the world.

Sitting as the president of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the lawmaker from Isabela sought for state leaders to look back on the provisions of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia that each country previously signed.

Dy likewise highlighted the importance of anchoring international relations on the written agreement and working through issues with coordinated legislation and policies.

“As parliamentarians, we are the guardians. We keep it alive every time we pick up the phone to reach a counterpart across the border, every time we disagree in this hall and yet part as friends,” he said during his keynote speech at the opening of the 47th AIPA General Assembly.

The leader of the House of Representatives urged countries to look ahead and structure their economies in a manner that provided future generations a region that was “resilient, innovative, dynamic, and centered on people.”

“We keep that promise by making sure prosperity reaches every table,” Dy expressed.

Further stressing the need for collaboration, Dy stated that the world was shifting into a digital landscape even when it comes to sectors like agriculture and education.

As legislators, he said that AIPA members held the tools that would ensure that the growing market was fair and granted benefits to individuals and groups that needed it most.

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“Prosperity for all is the very purpose of ASEAN, and parliaments hold the tools to deliver it,” he stated.

Dy noted that with such changes, maintaining development and protection went hand in hand, bearing how laws have been unable to keep up with the progress of Artificial Intelligence.

The lawmaker underscored how the platform posed threats if improperly managed, reiterating his call for ASEAN parliaments to be cooperative and work as partners.

“Protection that stops at one border cannot protect us for long. Our parliaments must therefore learn from one another and move forward together,” he said.

Amid the various issues facing each country, Dy urged for leaders to set aside their differences and to engage in difficult debates that provided each nation with an opportunity to bolster their economy.

“We can remain eleven separate stalks, each bending alone or stand together as one bundle that no storm can ever break. The strength of our unity lies in our shared resolve. And together, there is no challenge we cannot face,” the lawmaker explained.

Dy stated that among the agendas of the assembly was to consider the admission of the National Parliament of Timor-Leste as an official member of AIPA, raising the total members of the parliamentary assembly to 11.

The young nation officially became a member of ASEAN in 2025, more than 20 years after it gained its formal independence from the colony of Portugal.