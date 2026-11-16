The Supreme Court has ordered RCCL Crew Management Inc. and Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. to pay a Filipino seafarer $95,000 in permanent total disability benefits after he developed a hearing-impairing ear infection while working aboard a ship.

The High Court also awarded galley steward Jonathan Ian Ponio 10 percent in attorney's fees and 6 percent annual legal interest.

In an en banc decision promulgated on 1 July 2026, the Court clarified the rules governing compensation for work-related illnesses not specifically listed as occupational diseases under the 2010 Philippine Overseas Employment Administration Standard Employment Contract (POEA-SEC).

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Henri Jean Paul Inting, established guiding principles for determining liability when seafarers develop illnesses during their employment.

Under Section 20(A)(4) of the POEA-SEC, a disputable presumption of work-relatedness arises when a seafarer presents substantial evidence that an unlisted illness manifested during the employment contract.

This also gives rise to a corresponding presumption of compensability.

However, the Court emphasized that employers may challenge the presumption by presenting medical evidence that the illness was not work-related or was pre-existing.

Employers may also raise valid defenses, including willful misconduct, notorious negligence or intentional concealment of a pre-existing medical condition during the pre-employment medical examination.

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If the employer successfully disputes the presumption, the burden shifts back to the seafarer to establish that the illness was caused or aggravated by work.

The Court also stressed that both parties must comply with medical assessment procedures.

Seafarers are required to undergo post-employment medical examinations within three working days of repatriation and attend subsequent medical checkups.

Employers, meanwhile, must provide a written copy of the final medical assessment within the applicable 120-day or 240-day period.

Failure to furnish the assessment may result in the disability being deemed total and permanent by operation of law.

In Ponio's case, the Court found that he had passed his pre-employment medical examination but subsequently developed a permanent ear condition while aboard the vessel.

The employers also failed to provide him with a written final medical assessment.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomed the ruling Monday, 16 November 2026, saying it strengthened fairness and accountability in maritime employment.

The DMW said the decision was consistent with Republic Act No. 12021, or the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.