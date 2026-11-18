Lawyers representing members of the Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan have filed an urgent motion for their release before the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor's Office, alleging that authorities have held the protesters beyond the detention period allowed by law.

According to the group's legal team, approximately 236 members of the Southern Tagalog delegation have remained in custody for more than 55 hours following their arrests during protests surrounding the 49th ASEAN Summit.

Among those detained are 20 minors being held at Bahay Pag-asa, a juvenile facility in Muntinlupa City. Five children younger than 14 were released Wednesday evening, the group said.

The lawyers argued that the continued detention violates Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code, which sets time limits for delivering individuals arrested without warrants to the proper judicial authorities.

Under the provision, the allowable periods depend on the severity of the offense, with maximum periods of 12, 18 or 36 hours.

The legal team also raised concerns over conditions inside the detention facilities, alleging inadequate ventilation, extreme heat and the presence of hazardous objects.

Lawyers and advocates claimed that police officers delayed food deliveries intended for the detainees and that two individuals required urgent medical attention after their conditions deteriorated.

According to the group, the two received medical assistance only after repeated requests from a doctor and legal representatives.

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Medical examinations were also allegedly delayed for several hours and conducted with limited equipment under police supervision. The lawyers said authorities had not assured them that necessary medications would be provided.

Jesus Monasterial, deputy secretary-general of KASAMA-TK and spokesperson for Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan, condemned the continued detention and accused the Marcos administration of suppressing protests.

"Marcos Jr. is practically acting like Satan by putting the Lakbayani through hell, while foreigners who want to strip us of our land, livelihood, and sovereignty seem to be in heaven.

There is no other reason for the continued detention of the Lakbayani than the Marcos administration's ongoing suppression of protests against the selling out of our natural resources and sovereignty."

Despite the arrests, Monasterial said the group continued its protest activities Wednesday at Liwasang Bonifacio and Camp Bagong Diwa, while another walkout was held at the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

The demonstrations coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit to the Philippines.