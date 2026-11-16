The Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional a provision of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers requiring workers to post a bond before enforcing disputed monetary awards and damages pending appeal or judicial review.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh, the Supreme Court en banc ruled during its session on 11 November 2026 that the requirement under Section 59 of Republic Act 12021 violated constitutional guarantees of due process and equal protection.

The Court found that the bond requirement imposed an additional financial burden on seafarers seeking to enforce favorable labor judgments, placing them at a disadvantage compared with other workers who face no similar requirement.

While acknowledging the government's objective of preventing ambulance chasing and protecting the maritime industry against awards that might not be recovered if subsequently overturned, the justices ruled that these concerns did not justify restricting the enforcement of monetary awards.

Under Section 59, monetary awards covering wages, statutory benefits and undisputed amounts were immediately enforceable.

However, seafarers seeking to collect disputed amounts and damages while an appeal or judicial review was pending were required to post a bond to guarantee repayment if the awards were reversed or modified.

The Court also invalidated a provision allowing the Department of Migrant Workers' Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo Para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund to cover bond premiums, ruling that the arrangement violated the constitutional requirement that public funds be used for a public purpose.

The justices likewise struck down provisions of the Magna Carta and the Seafarers Protection Act regulating the practice of law.

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These included a 10 percent ceiling on legal fees, requirements for notarized certifications and undertakings, and rules governing the collection of fees from seafarers.

The Court stressed that although Congress may legislate measures against ambulance chasing and abusive practices, regulating lawyers' professional conduct and the practice of law falls under the Supreme Court's exclusive constitutional authority.

Meanwhile, the Court upheld provisions of the Magna Carta governing maritime education and training, rejecting arguments that these violated academic freedom.

The Philippine Association of Maritime Institutions and other maritime schools had challenged the transfer of regulatory authority over maritime education to the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), along with requirements on enrollment, shipboard training and related fees.

The Court ruled that academic freedom does not exempt educational institutions from reasonable government regulation, particularly measures designed to maintain educational standards, ensure the competency of Filipino seafarers and comply with international maritime requirements.

It sustained provisions linking enrollment to available shipboard training opportunities and prohibiting schools from charging tuition or matriculation fees for shipboard training conducted by third-party providers.

The justices also voided a provision in the law's implementing rules and regulations applying the bond requirement to monetary awards arising from complaints filed on or after the law took effect.

The Court found that the provision contradicted Section 94 of Republic Act 12021, which preserves the rights, privileges and benefits enjoyed by Filipino seafarers before the law's implementation.

However, it rejected challenges to the legislative process behind the Magna Carta's enactment, finding that Congress complied with constitutional requirements, including the three-reading rule and presentment requirement.

Republic Act 12021 was approved on 23 September 2024 and took effect on 11 October 2024.

The law seeks to codify the rights and obligations of Filipino seafarers, strengthen their protection and improve maritime education and training in accordance with international standards.

The Supreme Court partially granted five consolidated petitions filed by seafarers, labor organizations and maritime educational institutions challenging the law and its implementing regulations.