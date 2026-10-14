PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the ruling highlighted the importance of evidence and due process in determining accountability among law enforcement personnel.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday welcomed the Office of the Ombudsman's dismissal of administrative complaints against five police officers involved in the 2021 arrest of two activists in Quezon City.

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) expressed full support Thursday for the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) decision to pursue…

“The PNP respects the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman and recognize the importance of due process in determining accountability. At the same time, we remain committed to transparency and will respect any further legal remedies pursued by the parties concerned,” Nartatez said.

The complaints stemmed from the arrest of two activists in Barangay Pansol, Quezon City, in July 2021 on charges involving illegal possession of firearms, attempted murder and murder.

The activists were released in April 2025 after a court cleared them of the charges.

They subsequently filed administrative complaints before the Ombudsman against Police Master Sergeant Jehrome Chico, Police Corporal John Ronoel Conde, Patrolman Julius Edward Mahinay, Patrolwoman Mary Grail Waclin and Patrolwoman Magdalena Lipata.

The complainants sought the officers' dismissal from the service and forfeiture of their benefits.

The Ombudsman, however, dismissed the complaints for lack of prima facie evidence.

“The ruling underscores the need to let evidence and established legal processes guide conclusions. The PNP will continue to uphold professionalism and accountability in all police operations,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief said the organization was strengthening operational oversight through stricter supervision, improved documentation and continued training on human rights and evidence handling.

“Our focus is to ensure that every police operation is lawful, properly documented, and subject to command responsibility so that public trust is protected and officers are guided by the highest professional standards,” he said.

Nartatez also reminded police personnel to respect individual rights and observe established procedures in every operation.

“To our police officers, remain faithful to the rule of law and let integrity guide every action. To those raising concerns, the institutions of justice remain open, and their rights must always be respected,” he said.

The PNP maintained that it would respect any further legal remedies pursued by the complainants.