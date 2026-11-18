Legal organizations, human rights monitors and lawmakers have stepped up efforts to secure the rights and welfare of hundreds of protesters detained following demonstrations surrounding the 49th ASEAN Summit.

Lawyers from the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL), led by its president, Ephraim Cortez, and lawyer Katherine Panguban, have been providing legal assistance to detainees at Camp Bagong Diwa alongside members of the organization's University of the Philippines chapter.

The lawyers have represented protesters during inquest proceedings and raised concerns over alleged due process violations, including initial restrictions on access to legal counsel and detention beyond the periods prescribed by law.

Human rights alliance Karapatan also mobilized paralegal and quick-response teams to locate arrested demonstrators, assist their families and document alleged injuries and police misconduct during the dispersal operations.

The group has called for the dismissal of charges against the protesters.

Amnesty International Philippines, meanwhile, called for the immediate and unconditional release of detained protesters and campus journalists, emphasizing constitutional protections for peaceful assembly and press freedom.

Representatives of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) also conducted on-site monitoring at Camp Bagong Diwa to assess detention conditions and the welfare of those arrested.

The commission's monitoring included the treatment of 20 minors taken into custody and possible lapses in police crowd-control procedures.

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Kabataan Party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel and former lawmaker Sarah Elago also intervened with police officials to facilitate access to legal counsel, medical personnel and families of the detainees.

The lawmakers pledged to raise concerns over the arrests and dispersal operations in Congress.

Protests continue amid Trump visit

The legal interventions came as progressive organizations staged another round of demonstrations Wednesday, 18 November, coinciding with the bilateral meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Protesters marched from Liwasang Bonifacio toward Mendiola to oppose the meeting and raise concerns over foreign military presence, regional geopolitical tensions and the proposed Pax Silica initiative in New Clark City.

Organizers warned of potential environmental consequences and community displacement associated with the proposed initiative.

In response to the demonstrations, the National Capital Region Police Office and Manila Police District deployed approximately 3,000 personnel to maintain peace and order.

Authorities installed barricades along Legarda and Mendiola streets and implemented road closures along portions of C.M. Recto Avenue.

Motorists and commuters were advised to use alternative routes and monitor traffic advisories.

Hundreds arrested

The latest demonstrations followed the arrest of hundreds of protesters during a police operation in Sucat, Muntinlupa City, on 15 November.

Authorities reported apprehending 213 adults and 20 minors, while progressive organizations placed the total number of those arrested at approximately 276.

At least eight to 11 additional demonstrators were reportedly arrested during confrontations at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

Most of those detained in Muntinlupa were members of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan, a multisectoral delegation from Southern Tagalog.

The group includes farmers, urban poor residents, transport workers, environmental advocates, students from the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) and at least nine campus journalists from UPLB Perspective.

Twenty minors were separated from the adult detainees and transferred to the Bahay Pag-asa youth care facility.

Those held at Camp Bagong Diwa underwent inquest proceedings over alleged violations of Batas Pambansa Blg. 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, as well as complaints involving illegal assembly, direct assault, alarms and scandals, and resistance and disobedience to persons in authority under the Revised Penal Code.

Legal representatives have questioned the arrests and continued detention, maintaining that the protesters' constitutional rights must be respected.