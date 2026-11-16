The Supreme Court will continue to work with authorities and closely monitor the investigation into the killing of Isabela City Regional Trial Court Branch 2 Judge Joseph Wee Sit, shortly after charges has been filed before the Office of the City Prosecutor against the identified gunman and two unidentified cohorts.

It also noted that the Philippine National Police has formed a Special Investigation Task Group to probe the killing and intensify efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

The SC said in a statement, “The Supreme Court calls for a swift, thorough, and impartial investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

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The SC also said that through the Office of the Judiciary Marshall, it shall coordinate the necessary security arrangements for Wee Sit’s family and work with law enforcement agencies to strengthen security measures at Isabela City RTC Branch 2.

“All deputy marshals have likewise been directed to assess security conditions in their respective areas and report any heightened threats so that the Court can promptly evaluate risks and take appropriate protective measures."

The SC reiterated that it remains committed to seeking justice for Wee Sit and protecting those who serve in our courts.

It said, “Violence and intimidation will not prevent the judiciary from performing its constitutional duties independently, impartially, and without fear or favor."