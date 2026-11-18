The Supreme Court has ruled that the Writ of Amparo cannot be used to halt criminal proceedings or replace legal defenses available to individuals facing criminal charges.

In a 14-page decision promulgated on 15 July 2026, the Supreme Court En Banc denied an appeal and a separate petition for a Writ of Amparo filed by foreign national Joseph Mark Inman, also known as Muhammed Yusef Malek Iman.

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Ricardo R. Rosario, was issued in Joseph Mark Inman, a.k.a. Muhammed Yusef Malek Iman v. People of the Philippines, et al., G.R. No. 277788.

Court records showed that Inman, a citizen of Saint Christopher and Nevis residing in Angeles City under a Special Resident Retiree's Visa, was living with his partner and two minors who were not biologically related to them.

Although the children's biological parents had executed affidavits allowing Inman to adopt them, no formal adoption proceedings had been completed.

Acting on an anonymous tip, law enforcement authorities inspected the residence and arrested Inman after he failed to present legal adoption documents.

The Office of the City Prosecutor subsequently found probable cause to charge him under Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, in connection with his custody of minors who were not related to him within the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity.

After posting bail, Inman challenged his arrest, alleging that he had been unlawfully detained, tortured and persecuted.

Also read Police arrest 3 most wanted suspects in Northern Mindanao

He sought relief through petitions for a Writ of Amparo before the Court of Appeals and subsequently the Supreme Court.

The High Court rejected his petitions, reiterating its ruling in Secretary of National Defense v. Manalo that the extraordinary remedy is intended to protect individuals against extralegal killings, enforced disappearances and threats of such violations.

The Court found that Inman failed to establish unlawful state action or a qualifying threat to his life, liberty or security that would justify issuing the writ.

It also cited procedural deficiencies in his filings, including the failure to attach a certified true copy of the challenged ruling and an improper certification against forum shopping.

The Supreme Court emphasized that questions concerning the legality of Inman's arrest and his defenses against the criminal charges must be resolved by the trial court handling the case.