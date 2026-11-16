The Supreme Court has fined lawyer Oliver I. Santos P70,000 for misleading a trial court about his client's unauthorized departure for the United States and ignoring a court subpoena.

In a decision dated 7 July 2026 and uploaded on 10 November, the High Court's Second Division found Santos guilty of two counts of simple misconduct, imposing a P35,000 fine for each offense.

The ruling, penned by Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier in A.C. No. 13767, also sternly warned Santos against committing similar offenses.

The case stemmed from an indirect contempt ruling issued by Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 163 Presiding Judge Desiree Gertrude G. Orquiola-Moldez.

Santos' client, Stephen Michael Picciotto, fled to the United States in June 2022 despite an active hold departure order and the denial of his motion to travel abroad.

Picciotto reportedly used a forged court clearance obtained through a Facebook group to leave the country.

During subsequent hearings, Santos and Picciotto repeatedly denied that the latter had left the Philippines.

The Supreme Court rejected Santos' claim that he was unaware of his client's departure, citing group chat records showing he had been informed of the travel arrangements beforehand.

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The justices also questioned why Santos waited three months to verify Picciotto's whereabouts despite being questioned earlier by the trial court judge.

The High Court stressed that lawyers have a duty to uphold the administration of justice and must not mislead courts to protect their clients.