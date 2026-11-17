The Supreme Court has dismissed a Regional Trial Court clerk in Bacolod City for gross misconduct after she admitted informing an estafa suspect about an outstanding arrest warrant and was found to have solicited money from litigants.

In a per curiam decision dated 3 June 2026, the Supreme Court en banc ordered the dismissal of court clerk Bee Pee G. Viñas, with forfeiture of benefits and disqualification from future government employment.

The high court found that Viñas improperly communicated with a litigant about a pending criminal case and engaged in repeated acts of solicitation and extortion.

During the investigation, Viñas denied engaging in illicit transactions in exchange for favorable court orders or attempting to serve the arrest warrant herself.

However, she admitted informing a respondent in an estafa case that a warrant had been issued against her.

The Supreme Court ruled that the admission was sufficient to establish her administrative liability for improper communication with a litigant.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Presiding Judge Karen Joy Tan-Gaston, who accused Viñas of gross misconduct and requested her transfer.

Tan-Gaston also raised concerns about the safety of court personnel, citing the criminal record of Viñas' partner.

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Viñas denied the allegations and claimed they were motivated by the judge's personal animosity toward her.

The Supreme Court rejected her defense, emphasizing that court personnel must uphold the highest standards of integrity and avoid conduct that undermines public confidence in the judiciary.

“Court employees have no business meeting with litigants or their representatives under any circumstance,” the court said.

“Viñas had no business in meddling with court processes not related to her duties as a clerk, especially under dubious circumstances.”

The high court clarified that restrictions on improper communications apply even when a case is pending before a different court branch.

“The phrase ‘before their office’ should not be read in an unduly narrow or hyper-technical manner that would limit its application solely to cases pending in the exact same branch where the court personnel serves. Otherwise, a restrictive interpretation would undermine the purpose of the rule,” it said.

The court also found substantial evidence supporting allegations that Viñas solicited money from individuals with pending court cases.

Among the incidents cited was a complaint from the wife of an accused, who said someone impersonating Judge Tan-Gaston had called and demanded money in exchange for her husband's release.

In another case, an accused claimed that a female court employee offered to reduce his bail by half if he paid in cash. Investigators found that the phone number used was the same as the one involved in the earlier incident.

An elderly woman also identified Viñas as the person who allegedly demanded money to expedite the release of her grandchild, who was facing drug charges.

Separately, a petitioner in a marriage nullity case executed an affidavit accusing Viñas of demanding payment to speed up the issuance of a certificate of finality.

The Supreme Court also found documents on Viñas' desk that were unrelated to her official duties, including blank affidavits of late registration, authorization letters and certificates of finality.

The justices said these documents were commonly associated with fixers and, when considered alongside the other evidence, supported findings of repeated solicitation and extortion.

Although Viñas had no previous administrative offense, the court declined to consider it a mitigating circumstance, citing the seriousness of her misconduct and lack of remorse.