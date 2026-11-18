The Department of Justice (DOJ) is pushing to eliminate the legal disparity between adultery and concubinage under the proposed Criminal Code of the Philippines, seeking equal penalties and uniform prosecution standards for both offenses.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the proposed reform aims to address the unequal treatment of men and women under the Revised Penal Code, which imposes different requirements for prosecuting marital infidelity.

"Actually, that is one of the major reforms that we need to take, because there is really a huge divide between adultery and concubinage," Vasquez said.

"The proposal is to make it equal in recognition of the fact that both women and children have equal rights."

Under existing law, a married woman may be prosecuted for adultery after a single act of sexual intercourse with a man other than her husband.

A married man, however, may be prosecuted for concubinage only under specific circumstances, including keeping a mistress in the conjugal dwelling, engaging in sexual intercourse under scandalous circumstances or cohabiting with another woman elsewhere.

"Adultery is committed by a single act of sexual misconduct by a married woman," Vasquez explained.

"On the other hand, concubinage requires certain circumstances or factors to be considered before it can be prosecuted."

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The distinction also extends to penalties, with adultery carrying a heavier punishment than concubinage under the Revised Penal Code.

The DOJ wants to harmonize the provisions to ensure that men and women are subject to the same legal standards and penalties for marital infidelity.

Vasquez acknowledged that the proposal encountered resistance during initial discussions in the House of Representatives but said the department remains committed to pursuing the changes.

The proposed revisions form part of broader efforts to modernize the country's criminal justice system through a new Criminal Code.

Apart from addressing disparities in marital infidelity laws, the DOJ is also seeking stronger provisions against espionage to respond to evolving national security threats.