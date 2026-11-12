The Supreme Court has directed judicial officials to provide financial and institutional assistance to the family of Basilan Regional Trial Court Judge Joseph M. Wee Sit, who was shot dead in an ambush in Zamboanga City on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda instructed the Office of the Court Administrator, through the regional court manager and executive judge, to personally reach out to the slain magistrate's family and ensure they receive the necessary support.

The Supreme Court also said its Office of the Judiciary Marshals was coordinating with law enforcement agencies to investigate the killing and bring those responsible to justice.

Further details of the investigation are being withheld to protect those involved and avoid compromising ongoing operations.

The high court condemned the killing, describing violence against judges as a direct threat to judicial independence and the rule of law.

“When judges are intimidated, they are prevented from rendering fair and impartial decisions. This poses a direct danger to our justice system and to the citizens who rely on it to protect their rights,” the court said.

Wee Sit, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 2 in Isabela City, Basilan, was gunned down along Tumaga-Putik Road in Barangay Tumaga, Zamboanga City.

The Supreme Court said the attack highlighted the dangers faced by magistrates tasked with deciding cases independently, even when their rulings anger or disappoint certain parties.

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Born on 21 November 1987, in Zamboanga City, Wee Sit studied law at Western Mindanao State University and was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 2015.

He previously served as a prosecutor and public attorney before his appointment to the judiciary on 23 September 2025.

Known to family and friends as “Anjo,” the judge was remembered for his dedication to public service, kindness and commitment to justice.

The high court said his brief service on the bench would not diminish his contributions to the judiciary.

It also reiterated the need to strengthen protection for judges and court personnel who face threats while performing their duties.

Citing former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban, the court asked, “How can judges give justice to the people when they themselves are victims of injustice?”

The Supreme Court extended its condolences to Wee Sit's family and colleagues and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting judicial independence.