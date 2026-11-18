Scenes of a chaotic dispersal and nine arrests unfold as progressive groups under the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan attempt to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center before being violently dispersed by the Philippine National Police in Manila on 15 November. Before the march, BAYAN protesters reported harassment after fart bombs, alleged feces and urine were found at Liwasang Bonifacio, which they suspected was a deliberate attempt to “sabotage” their protest. Protesters were also doused with foul-smelling water during the dispersal along Taft Avenue. The protest was part of a series of demonstrations opposing US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Philippines for the ongoing ASEAN Summit.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL) has asked the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office to dismiss the complaints against 213 protesters arrested in Sucat and order their immediate release, citing violations of legal limits on detention without a warrant.

In an urgent motion filed on 17 November, the group said the protesters had been in police custody for more than 36 hours without any criminal information filed in court, in violation of Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code.

“Respondents have been in continuous police custody for well over thirty-six (36) hours from the time of their arrest. Despite such prolonged detention, no Information has been filed before any court,” the motion read.

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The provision sets time limits for authorities to bring persons arrested without a warrant before judicial authorities: 12 hours for offenses punishable by light penalties, 18 hours for correctional penalties and 36 hours for afflictive or capital penalties.

The lawyers also said the detainees did not waive their rights under Article 125, with adult protesters executing non-waiver documents and minors refusing to sign waivers through their counsel.

Citing the Supreme Court ruling in Ta-ala v. People, the NUPL argued that arrested persons should be released if prosecutors need more time to resolve an inquest and instead convert the proceedings into a regular preliminary investigation.

The group also challenged the legality of the arrests, saying the protesters were exercising their constitutional rights to free speech and peaceful assembly.

“At the time of their arrest, the Respondents were not committing any criminal offense,” the motion said.

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The motion was filed as the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) announced that inquest proceedings for the 213 protesters had been completed and that the complaints would proceed to the prosecutorial stage.

Southern Police District director Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor earlier defended the police operation, saying officers had negotiated with the protesters before making the arrests. He also rejected allegations of illegal detention, citing the time needed to process the large number of detainees.

The 213 protesters, mostly members of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan, were arrested during a demonstration at Sucat People's Park on Nov. 15 against the US-led Pax Silica initiative and the visit of US President Donald Trump for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.