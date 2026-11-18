Vice President Sara Duterte has blamed deeply entrenched corruption in government for depriving Filipinos of economic opportunities and hampering the country's development, urging citizens to demand accountability from public officials.

In a social media post about her participation in the 52nd Philippine Business Conference and Expo, Duterte described corruption as a major obstacle to the country's aspirations for a better future.

“It is a progressive disorder that has embedded itself deep within the DNA of the government—and tragically, it is the Filipino people who are left to suffer the consequences,” she said.

Duterte said Filipinos shared a common aspiration for a future where everyone could live with dignity, security and hope, but corruption continued to stand in the way of achieving it.

She also called on citizens to take responsibility in nation-building by obeying the law, rejecting corruption, protecting their communities and participating in democratic processes.

“As citizens, we have responsibilities, too—to obey the law, reject corruption, protect our communities, participate in our democracy, and demand accountability from those who govern,” she said.