The Philippine National Police (PNP) has revoked all seven firearms licenses held by a vlogger after a video showing him firing a gun toward a fishpond in Pampanga went viral.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Wednesday, 18 November, that the incident underscored the need for responsible gun ownership, warning that licensed firearm holders must exercise discipline and restraint.

“The possession of firearms comes with a responsibility to uphold the law and protect public safety. The PNP will not take chances when an individual's actions demonstrate disregard for the responsible use of firearms, and every appropriate measure must be taken to prevent a repeat of such conduct,” Nartatez said.

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The PNP's Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) revoked the vlogger's seven firearms licenses following an investigation into the video, which was recorded and uploaded on 13 November.

The footage showed the vlogger firing a gun toward a fishpond, prompting authorities to investigate the incident after the video circulated on social media.

The FEO's Regional Civil Security Unit 3 is coordinating with the vlogger to facilitate the surrender of the firearms covered by the revoked licenses.

Nartatez stressed that gun ownership should never be treated as entertainment or used to attract attention online.

“A firearm is not a toy, a status symbol, or an instrument for entertainment. Gun ownership requires a serious responsibility that demands discipline and restraint—and anyone who abuses this privilege must be prepared to face the consequences under the law,” he said.

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Police also identified two other individuals in the video, including the person who recorded the incident.

The PNP said the two could face charges depending on their participation in the incident, particularly if they are licensed firearm holders.

Authorities clarified that the revocation of the vlogger's firearms licenses is separate from any criminal charges that may be filed in connection with the shooting.

The PNP reminded gun owners that discharging firearms outside registered or accredited firing ranges is prohibited and poses a threat to public safety.