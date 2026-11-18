DepEd-linked education modules to undergo pilot testing in Bicol before possible expansion to Southern Luzon

SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna — The Philippine National Railways (PNR) is preparing to introduce railway safety education modules for elementary and secondary school students, with an initial rollout targeted for June 2027 in the Bicol Region.

The initiative was disclosed during a media interview on the sidelines of the 3rd Railway Safety Summit held at the San Pablo City Convention Center on 17 November 2026.

A PNR representative said the agency is coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) to integrate railway safety awareness into the education system, allowing children to learn about the dangers associated with railway tracks and crossings at an early age.

The proposed educational modules are intended to establish a more sustainable approach to railway safety awareness by reaching students through schools rather than relying exclusively on periodic community campaigns.

The representative acknowledged that PNR has limited resources to conduct frequent safety campaigns across railway communities, making the education system an important partner in expanding public awareness.

Through the proposed initiative, students will be introduced to basic railway safety practices, including responsible behavior near railway tracks, safe crossing procedures and the dangers of unauthorized access to railway facilities.

The program is targeted for launch in June 2027, with the Bicol Region serving as the initial pilot area.

If the pilot implementation proves successful, PNR intends to expand the initiative to other regions, including communities in Southern Luzon.

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The education initiative forms part of the agency's continuing efforts to institutionalize railway safety awareness as the government pursues railway rehabilitation and modernization projects.

PNR Assistant General Manager Atty. Celeste D. Lauta, who chairs the agency's Railway Safety Campaign Committee, also emphasized the importance of public awareness and community participation in preventing railway-related accidents during the summit.

The campaign addresses recurring safety concerns involving unauthorized railway crossings, pedestrian trespassing, train stoning and other hazards affecting railway operations and communities situated near railway tracks.

PNR has been working with local government units, schools and other government agencies to strengthen safety awareness, particularly in areas where railway operations intersect with residential communities, public roads and commercial establishments.

The agency's broader safety campaign also promotes the basic precaution of stopping, looking and listening before crossing railway tracks.