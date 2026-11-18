The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) is seeking at least P440.7 million for 1,100 additional School Counselor Associate positions in the 2027 national budget, citing widespread bullying and a shortage of personnel to support learners in public schools.

The proposed posts would be on top of the 3,000 positions already included in the proposed budget, but would still fall short of the Department of Education's (DepEd) staffing requirements.

“We know from studies that bullying is highest in schools with congestion and high numbers of students, but few adults that could support learners when bullying incidents occur,” EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee said.

“Because of this, it is imperative that School Counselor Associates be prioritized in the 2027 budget so that timely support is available to our students, especially in the most high need schools,” he added.

EDCOM 2 identified 4,100 high-need public schools with at least 1,000 learners but no guidance counselor. These schools have an average enrollment of 1,960 students.

The commission cited the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment, which found that 43% of Filipino girls and 53% of boys experienced bullying at least a few times a month, roughly twice the average among member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The 2024 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics assessment also found that half of Filipino Grade 5 learners experienced bullying at least once a month, the highest rate in Southeast Asia.

DepEd received funding for 10,000 School Counselor Associate positions in 2026. With another 3,000 proposed for 2027, the total would reach 13,000, leaving 38,572 positions unfunded against the department's projected requirement of 51,572.