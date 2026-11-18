(September 05 2026) Vice President Sara Duterte arrive at the Quezon City Hall of Justice with her counsel, following the issuance of warrant of arrest against her on Saturday September 5 2026, for the three counts of grave threats case involving the first family and former speaker Martin Romualdez. VP Sara requested to the authorities that the Media be allowed to enter the Hall with her, Said she does not feel safe inside the Hall of justice if she entered. Photo/Analy Labor

Two former household staff members of Vice President Sara Duterte are now safe after the Vice President’s legal team and police retrieved them from their employer in Manila following reported threats to their lives, her spokesperson said Wednesday.

Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr. said the two former employees were fetched on 17 November and brought to a police station, where they executed affidavits and filed a police blotter.

“For now, the apparent plan to use these individuals for false testimony against the Vice President has been foiled,” Panelo said in a statement.

Their retrieval followed a plea for help from one of the former staff members, who contacted Duterte on 16 November seeking assistance to extricate themselves from the situation and obtain “safe passage,” Panelo said.

He clarified that the two were not held captive but were afraid to leave their employer’s custody because of the supposed threats to their lives.

According to their accounts, the two were recruited in October to work at a resort in Boracay and were brought to Manila under the pretext of training for their positions.

On 16 November, their employer allegedly told them there were threats to their lives and to his own because he was “harboring” them.

The employer then told them the threats would be quelled if they executed affidavits, drafts of which were presented to them.

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The two refused to sign, claiming the documents contained false allegations against the Vice President.

He did not identify the employer or disclose further details about the affidavits, citing the safety of the former employees.