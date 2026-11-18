Philippine National Railways (PNR) Acting General Manager Engr. Deovanni S. Miranda discusses the potential impact of funding shortfalls on the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR), including construction delays, contractor claims and additional financial obligations, during a media interview at the 3rd Railway Safety Summit in San Pablo City, Laguna, on 17 November 2026. (Photo by JOSEPHINE D. ESCOVIDAL

SAN PABLO CITY, Laguna — Philippine National Railways (PNR) acting General Manager Deovanni Miranda has warned that insufficient funding for the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) could delay construction and expose the government to additional financial obligations involving contractors and international lenders.

Miranda raised the concern during a media interview on the sidelines of the 3rd Railway Safety Summit in San Pablo City, Laguna, on 17 November 2026.

Asked about a reported reduction in the NSCR's proposed allocation from P123.8 billion under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) to P108.8 billion in the House-approved budget proposal, Miranda said delays in fulfilling government funding commitments could disrupt major construction activities.

He explained that the government must first meet several obligations before contractors can proceed with their work, including acquiring rights-of-way, relocating informal settlers and transferring utility facilities obstructing construction sites.

Failure to complete these requirements on schedule could prevent contractors from proceeding with construction and lead to additional claims against the government, Miranda warned.

He said such delays could have contractual consequences, particularly under international construction agreements.

Miranda also raised concerns over potential financial implications involving the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), especially if project delays require extensions of existing loan arrangements.

Prolonged implementation could increase government expenses through contractor claims and additional obligations associated with development financing, he said.

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Miranda stressed the need for closer coordination among PNR, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other concerned government agencies to address funding and implementation issues.

The NSCR is a major railway infrastructure project designed to improve passenger transportation between Central Luzon, Metro Manila and Laguna.

Once operational, the railway is expected to reduce travel times, ease road congestion and provide commuters with a modern transportation alternative along one of the country's busiest corridors.

Miranda emphasized that adequate and timely funding is essential for large-scale railway projects, particularly those involving extensive civil works, right-of-way acquisition and coordination among multiple agencies.

The concerns were raised as railway officials, local government representatives and transportation stakeholders gathered for the summit to discuss railway safety, infrastructure development and passenger protection.

Miranda did not provide a revised completion date for the NSCR or an estimate of the additional costs that could result from funding delays.