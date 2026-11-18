213 Sucat protesters await transfer to detention facility
The 213 protesters arrested during a demonstration in Muntinlupa City have completed their inquest proceedings but remain at a temporary holding facility pending their transfer to a regular detention center, Southern Police District (SPD) chief Police Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor said Wednesday.
Pastor said authorities were awaiting the inquest resolutions, which would identify where the arrested protesters would be transferred.
“Wala naman po tayong malaking espasyo para doon sila i-detain or pansamantalang paglalagyan,” he said in a radio interview, citing the limited capacity of detention facilities to accommodate the group.
The protesters were arrested on 16 November during a demonstration in Sucat opposing the US-led Pax Silica initiative and the visit of US President Donald Trump for the 49th ASEAN Summit.
Meanwhile, Pastor said police would maintain security operations despite the summit's closing ceremony on Tuesday, as foreign delegates and other visitors remained in the country.
“Maayos naman ang seguridad na ipinatutupad natin,” he said, adding that authorities were monitoring the remaining delegates to ensure the event concluded without major security incidents.